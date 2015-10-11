 

Kiwi Jared Payne to make Lions' debut as Gatland makes 15 changes for Wednesday's Blues' match

Former Blues and Northland back Jared Payne will make his first appearance on this year's British and Irish Lions tour, named to start at centre to take on the Blues on Wednesday night.

Jared Payne

Source: Getty

Payne had originally been listed to come off the bench in the Lions' 13-7 win over the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei, before a calf strain robbed him of appearing on his old home ground, Toll Stadium.

Coach Warren Gatland has named a heavily rotated side for his first encounter with New Zealand's five Super Rugby franchises, changing the entire starting XV.

Welsh hooker Ken Owens will lead the side, with regular options not named to start the match.

Former Highlanders flanker James Haskell will make his first appearance for the Lions, named in the number six jersey.

International captains Greg Laidlaw and Rory Best have both been named on the bench, with both having played against the Provincial Barbarians.

"We have stated from the off that we want to give every player a start in the first three games and Wednesday is an opportunity for this set of players to show what they can do in a Lions jersey," coach Warren Gatland said in relation to the amount of rotation before taking on the Blues.

"We have made 15 changes to the starting XV and we are excited to see what this team is able to do against the Blues."

LIONS: 15. Leigh Halfpenny, 14. Jack Nowell, 13. Jared Payne, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. Elliot Daly, 10. Dan Biggar, 9. Rhys Webb, 8. CJ Stander, 7. Justin Tipuric, 6. James Haskell, 5. Courteney Lawes, 4. Maro Itoje, 3. Dan Cole, 2. Ken Owens (c), 1. Jack McGrath.

Reserves: 16. Rory Best, 17. Joe Marler, 18. Kyle Sinckler, 19. Iain Henderson, 20. Peter O'Mahony, 21. Greg Laidlaw, 22. Johnny Sexton, 23. Liam Williams.

Lions Tour of NZ

