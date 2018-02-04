Kiwi Hadleigh Parkes sets up late try as Wales cruise to opening Six Nations victory

A depleted Wales brought an overhyped Scotland back to earth in the Six Nations by doing what they usually do to the Scots in Cardiff - beating them.

The only surprise was the scoreline, a whopping 34-7 with a four-tries bonus point this morning.

Valid expectations of a tight contest - Wales without eight Lions, more than 500 caps, and Scotland willing to give it a lash - were ripped up in the first minutes as Wales started fast with two tries to lead 14-0.

Scotland settled and drew the majority of possession but kept dropping passes or conceding penalties and didn't stress the Wales defense until the very end.

Wales fullback Leigh Halfpenny, who hadn't scored a test try in five years, scored two for the first time since the same fixture in 2012. Back then he collected 22 points, on this occasion 24, becoming the third Welshman after Neil Jenkins and Stephen Jones to pass 700 points in tests.

After bombing at least three other tries, Wales bagged a bonus-point fourth with a Steff Evans dive and one-hand touchdown in the left corner. Hadleigh Parkes' last pass was forward and missed by the officials, but it began from yet another turnover and Scotland, which hasn't won in Cardiff in 16 years, couldn't complain about the margin of defeat.

Scotland strung its longest series of phases together at the end for a converted try for replacement center Peter Horne and prevented being blanked.

But the Scots, who have grown tough at home, still can't get over a woeful record away from Murrayfield: This was their 16th loss in their last 18 away matches in the championship.

Scotland's charity began in the sixth minute, when it was going nowhere near the touchline. Scrumhalf Ali Price tried a miss-pass, but straight to Wales counterpart Gareth Davies, who took the intercept 60 meters untouched to the try-line.

Then flanker Aaron Shingler blew through a huge gap, and captain Alun Wyn Jones was galloping to the line. But his offload wasn't as good as his forwards' support. No matter, Wales was still on attack, and Halfpenny expertly finished a two-on-one.

Scotland dominated the near half-hour to halftime but lapsed into error after error: Dropped passes, knock ons, a penalty kick not finding touch, and the backs shuffling the ball sideways, easily contained by Wales.

The interval did not provide a fresh start. Scotland captain John Barclay was penalized twice for hands in the ruck, and his Scarlets clubmate Halfpenny kicked both through the posts for 20-0.

Unlike Scotland, Wales wings Evans and new cap Josh Adams were making big yards on the outsides. A driven lineout, pick-and-gos, and Halfpenny had a second try, and made a third conversion from the sideline.

It wasn't the Halfpenny show, but he reminded of his importance after having been shaded by his Scotland counterpart Stuart Hogg, the player of the tournament in the last two years but who was hardly sighted in this match.

Wales kept threatening: Replacement prop Wyn Jones was held up by Scotland's Huw Jones, and replacement flyhalf Gareth Anscombe dropped a try-scoring pass from Alun Wyn Jones.