Kiwi duo Anscombe, Halaholo to miss All Blacks-Wales series due to injuries

Kiwi duo Gareth Anscombe and Willis Halaholo will miss a potential Test match homecoming against the All Blacks, both slated to miss next year's Wales tour of New Zealand with injury.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Anscombe, 28, missed the entirety of Wales' Rugby World Cup campaign after damaging ligaments in his right knee, beginning the slow process of recovery.

The former Blues and Chiefs star has played just once against the All Blacks, coming off the bench in Wales' 39-21 loss at Eden Park in 2016.

Speaking to 1 NEWS today though, new coach Wayne Pivac confirmed that Anscombe will have to wait a bit longer in the wait to face the nation of his birth again.

"Gareth's working his way back from an ACL injury, which has had its problems in the healing process," Pivac told 1 NEWS.

Read more: Gareth Anscombe opens up on World Cup-ending injury: 'I could have played a key role'

"He's looking like he'll miss the tour to New Zealand unfortunately for Gareth, but the main thing is that he gets that knee right and gets back to 100 per cent of where he was before the injury."

Halaholo will also miss the chance for a potential Test debut, having been controversially called up to play for Wales last month, qualifying through residency.

"Willis ruptured his ACL, so that's Willis gone for a season as well."