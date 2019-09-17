Kiwi coach Jamie Joseph blunt on Japan's RWC goal - 'Our team wants to make the top eight'

Brave Blossoms coach Jamie Joseph wasn't shy expressing what Japan's goal is this year while hosting the Rugby World Cup, saying the team is aiming to make history.

Joseph was asked by media days out from the tournament's opening what were the team's expectations for this year's World Cup and the Kiwi coach was happy to reply.

"Our team wants to make the top eight - it hasn't been done obviously for a Japanese team," Joseph said.

"The last World Cup, Japan did very, very well but still didn't make the top eight so that's been the target all along."

Japan turned heads at the 2015 World Cup when they stunned rugby giants South Africa with a last-minute 34-32 victory in Brighton to open Pool B.

They finished pool play with a 3-1 record with their only loss coming against Scotland. However, they missed out on the quarter-finals to the Springboks and Scots on bonus points.

Joseph said they expect another tough group heading into this year's tournament in Japan where they'll play Ireland, Scotland, Russia and Samoa in Pool A.

"We've got a long way to go," he said.

"We've got some very tough teams that we play, starting with Russia on the weekend.