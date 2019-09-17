TODAY |

Kiwi coach Jamie Joseph blunt on Japan's RWC goal - 'Our team wants to make the top eight'

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup

Brave Blossoms coach Jamie Joseph wasn't shy expressing what Japan's goal is this year while hosting the Rugby World Cup, saying the team is aiming to make history.

Joseph was asked by media days out from the tournament's opening what were the team's expectations for this year's World Cup and the Kiwi coach was happy to reply.

"Our team wants to make the top eight - it hasn't been done obviously for a Japanese team," Joseph said.

"The last World Cup, Japan did very, very well but still didn't make the top eight so that's been the target all along."

Japan turned heads at the 2015 World Cup when they stunned rugby giants South Africa with a last-minute 34-32 victory in Brighton to open Pool B.

They finished pool play with a 3-1 record with their only loss coming against Scotland. However, they missed out on the quarter-finals to the Springboks and Scots on bonus points.

Joseph said they expect another tough group heading into this year's tournament in Japan where they'll play Ireland, Scotland, Russia and Samoa in Pool A.

"We've got a long way to go," he said.

"We've got some very tough teams that we play, starting with Russia on the weekend.

"To achieve that goal we've got to earn the right to be there so this week, the focus is on Russia and it's important that we put in a good performance and win that match and then we can move on to the next challenge."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Brave Blossoms have never made the quarter-finals at a World Cup. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
'Don't want to act anything bigger then we are' - Aaron Smith on respecting Japan's tattoo rules
2
Sonny Bill Williams trains in Tokyo, dishes out slaps to Scott Barrett as part of warm-up drill
3
Gemma McCaw calls out fan on sideline who 'ridiculed' her during return to national hockey tournament
4
NZ-born cricketer Ben Stokes lashes out at 'immoral and heartless' UK tabloid's story on family tragedy
5
'It's like a counselling session' - All Blacks pair squirm, then joke, after reporter's question
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Richie McCaw reveals the two key motivations that get him out of bed
05:25

Kieran Read reveals he’s okay with calls to 'bring back Buck' in wide-ranging but rarely serious Jeremy Wells interview
01:44

Boks assistant coach hoping officials 'treat every team equally' in All Blacks v South Africa match
01:29

All Blacks throw some gym tin around in Tokyo as preparations for Boks clash ramp up