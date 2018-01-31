 

Kiwi centre Hadleigh Parkes ruled out of Wales' second Test against Argentina

Wales centre Hadleigh Parkes was ruled out of the second Test against Argentina this weekend because of a broken finger and replaced by Owen Watkin.

Hadleigh Parkes of Wales looks back towards Andries Coetzee of South Africa as he scores his sides third try during the International match between Wales and South Africa at Principality Stadium.

Parkes was injured when Wales won the first Test 23-10 in San Juan last weekend.

Replacing him was the only enforced change, as coach Warren Gatland made five changes to improve his stock of test players.

Hooker Ryan Elias, tighthead prop Tomas Francis, flanker Ellis Jenkins, and scrumhalf Aled Davies were all given starts. Francis was the only one of the five, including Watkin, with more than 10 caps.

"Looking at the objectives of this tour, we are right on track. We have won two games from two but more importantly we have exposed players to Test match rugby," Gatland said.

"We might have picked a slightly different team if it was just about results but it is about more than that, it is about building for 2019."

After beating the Pumas in Argentina for the first time in 14 years, Wales has a shot in Sante Fe at winning a series in Argentina for the first time in 19 years.

Argentina made only one change to its starting lineup for the match, naming scrumhalf Martin Landajo to play his 80th test in place of Gonzalo Bertranou, who drops to the bench.

