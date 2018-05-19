TODAY |

Kiwi Bundee Aki named to start for injury-ravaged Ireland in RWC opener

Associated Press
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup

Injured backs Rob Kearney and Keith Earls weren't risked by Ireland and won't play against Scotland in their Rugby World Cup opener in Yokohama.

That meant four backs were unavailable: Centre Robbie Henshaw strained his hamstring in training last weekend and flyhalf Joey Carbery injured his ankle last month in a warmup against Italy.

Garry Ringrose is in midfield with Bundee Aki, Andrew Conway is on the wing opposite Jacob Stockdale, and Jordan Larmour was at fullback.

From the pack which overwhelmed Wales in Dublin in a warmup game two weeks ago, Iain Henderson was at lock in place of newcomer

Jean Kleyn, and Peter O'Mahony was back on the blindside flank, bumping CJ Stander to his usual No. 8 spot.

Ireland: 15. Jordan Larmour, Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale, Jonathan Sexton, Conor Murray; CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier, Peter O'Mahony, James Ryan, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Furlong, Rory Best (captain), Cian Healy.

Reserves: 16. Niall Scannell, 17. Dave Kilcoyne, 18. Andrew Porter, 19. Tadhg Beirne, 20. Jack Conan, 21. Luke McGrath, 22. Jack Carty, 23. Chris Farrell.

Bundee Aki makes a run for Ireland. Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
Richie McCaw delivers Webb Ellis Cup as Japan 2019 opens in style
2
Scotty Stevenson, Stephen Donald headline Spark Sport, TVNZ's Rugby World Cup commentary team
3
Full details, and how to watch, every All Blacks fixture at the Rugby World Cup
4
Rieko Ioane overtaken by George Bridge, Sevu Reece after untimely 'flat patch', says Steve Hansen
5
Fiji target upset win over Wallabies to begin Rugby World Cup run
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
02:07

Tonga name Nasi Manu on bench in squad for RWC opener against England
03:08

TV, streaming device installers rushed off their feet for Rugby World Cup kick-off
00:43

'Embrace the culture around us' - All Blacks taking in Japan's traditions ahead of Rugby World Cup kick-off

All Blacks take in the sites of Tokyo, meet fans ahead of first Rugby World Cup game