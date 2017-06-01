 

Kiwi born Ben Te'o returns as Gatland shuffles his Lions side to face Crusaders

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has named a strong side to take on the Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday, having played a rotated side in last night's 22-16 loss to the Blues at Eden Park.

2017 British & Irish Lions Tour To New Zealand British & Irish Lions Squad Training, Vale Of Glamorgan, Cardiff, Wales 16/5/2017 Ben Te'o Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland/www.photosport.nz

British & Irish Lions midfielder Ben Te'o during training in Cardiff, Wales.

Source: Photosport

None of the XV that took to the field against the Blues retain their places, while several key players make their first appearances of the tour.

Welsh lock Alun Wyn Jones will captain the side, the Lions' third captain in as many matches on their tour of New Zealand, while Wales' international duo of George North and Jonathan Davies get their first starts of the tour.

Irish duo Conor Murray and Tadhg Furlong also get their first starts of the tour, while England's Owen Farrell has been named in the number 10 jersey, having come off the bench in Whangarei when the Lions defeated the Provincial Barbarians 13-7.

High praise indeed for the Blues, but is the Lions coach just trying to take the pressure off his misfiring team?
Source: SKY

Kiwi born Ben Te'o returns to the starting side, having sat out the loss at Eden Park last night after impressing in the Lions' tour opening win in Whangarei. 

"This is an experienced team with nine of the starting 15 players having featured in 2013," Gatland said.

"We are looking forward to the clash against the Crusaders and we expect a tough game against the most successful team in Super Rugby history."

Lions: 15. Stuart Hogg, 14. George North, 13. Jonathan Davies, 12. Ben Te'o, 11. Liam Williams, 10. Owen Farrell, 9. Conor Murray, 8. Taulupe Faletau, 7. Sean O'Brien, 6. Peter O'Mahony, 5. George Kruis, 4. Alun Wyn Jones (c), 3. Tadhg Furlong 2. Jamie George, 1. Mako Vunipola.

Reserves: 16. Ken Owens, 17. Jack McGrath, 18. Dan Cole, 19. Maro Itoje, 20. CJ Stander, 21. Rhys Webb, 22. Johnny Sexton, 23. Anthony Watson.

Lions Tour of NZ

