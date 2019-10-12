TODAY |

Kiwi ball boy's dream gets second chance cancellation of All Blacks game

Kiwi 11-year-old Nathan Tofilau won a prize to be a ball boy for the All Blacks but had his dream destroyed by Typhoon Hagibis.

From over 800 kids, Tofilau was selected by the great Sir John Kirwan, who addressed the rugby mad kid himself.

Tofilau and his family were flown over to Japan so they could be a part of this experience of a lifetime but Hagibis forced the cancellation of the match, leaving the 11-year-old devestated.

Typhoon Hagibis has caused major closure around the country, with multiple flights cancelled.

Those cancellations came as a blessing in disguise for young Tofilau as the ball boy for the Tonga-USA could not get to Japan.

Which meant an ecstatic Tofilau gets his shot in today's clash between Tonga and USA.

Nathan Tofilau won a prize to be ballboy for the New Zealand match against Italy and was already in Japan when Typhoon Hagibis cancelled it. Source: 1 NEWS
