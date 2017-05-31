Kiwi babies can claim they were born an All Blacks supporter after themed birth certificates go on sale

Parents are being given the opportunity to claim their children have been fans for life after new All Blacks-themed birth certificates were released.

The Department for Internal Affairs have launched the official documents for a limited time only, timing the release to coincide with the Lions tour of New Zealand.

Anyone can apply for one retrospectively, so die hard fans could get a reprint of their own certificate with an All Blacks stamp.

The certificates will cost $35 each, $2 more than their plain alternatives.