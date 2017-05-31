Kiwi babies can claim they were born an All Blacks supporter after themed birth certificates go on sale

Source:
Parents are being given the opportunity to claim their children have been fans for life after new All Blacks-themed birth certificates were released.
The new All Blacks jersey
Source: Getty
The Department for Internal Affairs have launched the official documents for a limited time only, timing the release to coincide with the Lions tour of New Zealand.
Anyone can apply for one retrospectively, so die hard fans could get a reprint of their own certificate with an All Blacks stamp.
The certificates will cost $35 each, $2 more than their plain alternatives.
The price of a standard birth certificate recently went up from $26.50 to $35.
