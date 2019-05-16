TODAY |

King's College and Auckland Grammar 1st XV rivalry continues as Grammar celebrates 150th year

Auckland Grammar school turned 150 years old, with the birthday boys set to take on arch rivals Kings College in a special sesquicentennial 1st XV match this Saturday.

Since 1986 Auckland Grammar and King's College have faced off in one of New Zealand rugby's most treasured contests.

Former Auckland Grammar head master and coach Sir Graham Henry knows a thing or two about the heated contest and tradition between the two sides.

"Two of the old traditional schools of Auckland, one private the other public, is that the right term – state - going head-to-to head," said Sir Graham.

"Quite frankly when they leave school, quite a lot of them become good mates, but bragging rights is critical."

All Blacks winger Rieko Ioane is a former Grammar 1st XV player and remembers the rivalry well.

"There is a huge rivalry, I think the media, the crowds that come and just the passion that both schools show - it's awesome to be a part of and something I remember fondly," said Ioane.

Auckland Grammar school has produced more All Blacks than any other school, with the total sitting at 53.

The Auckland Grammar and King's College 1st XV match will live on TVNZ 1 at 2pm this Saturday on May 18 and can be streamed here.

