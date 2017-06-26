Kieran Read's Eden Park heroics 'pretty inspiring for the rest of us' – Wyatt Crockett on skipper's colossal Lions performance

All Blacks prop Wyatt Crockett has hailed the performance of captain Kieran Read, who made his playing return in the 30-15 win over the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park.

Having not featured in nearly two months, Read played 75 minutes in arguably one of the toughest matches of his career, something that left Crockett in awe.

"He's an unreal player, and an unreal leader," Crockett said.

"He was desperate to get out there and play well and lead from the front."