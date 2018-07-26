Kieran Read's Crusaders return delayed, given another 'two or three weeks' rest

All Blacks captain Kieran Read entry into the Super Rugby season has been delayed, with Crusaders assistant coach Jason Ryan saying the number eight has been given more time off ahead of a busy season.

Read, 33, was originally intended to be unavailable for the first four rounds of Super Rugby, as the All Blacks' workloads are being managed ahead of this year's World Cup.

However, speaking to media in Christchurch today, Ryan confirmed that Read could be out of action until later than initially intended.

"Reado [Read] is two or three, probably, weeks away. We are not 100 per cent sure yet," Ryan said.

"We will just see how he goes. He is back into his training, and so forth. We are pretty confident."