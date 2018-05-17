 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Kieran Read targets July return after back surgery: 'I still have a lot to do'

share

Source:

AAP

All Blacks skipper Kieran Read is targeting a late role in the Crusaders' Super Rugby title defence, as he continues his recovery from spinal surgery.

The skipper won't play a part in the France series, but will still lend a hand to his teammates.
Source: 1 NEWS

Read, 32, has confirmed he is no chance of playing in next month's Test series against France, with the Rugby Championship opener against Australia in Sydney on August 18 looming as his probable international return.

Before then, the veteran No.8 is tentatively confident of playing a part in the Crusaders' last regular-season games and any playoff matches.

"There is no time frame on it, hopefully in July some time. It could be earlier - it could be later," Read told journalists yesterday after completing a light training run.

"It is just about ticking milestones off, and this is one. It has been a long time since I have been on the field, actually running around properly. I still have a lot to do."

The All Blacks captain hasn't played any rugby since the 2017 end of year tour.
Source: 1 NEWS

Read's last match was in November against Scotland in Edinburgh, before severe back pain ruled him out of the tour-ending Test against Wales.

Crusaders teammate Sam Whitelock, having led the All Blacks in Cardiff, is favoured to be named skipper when coach Steve Hansen unveils his All Blacks squad on Sunday for the French series.

Whitelock was ruled out of tomorrow's match for the Super Rugby leaders against the Blues at Eden Park with illness. But it is not believed to be a serious ailment.

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:50
1
With the All Blacks squad named on Sunday, Heveldt chipped in his picks for the team.

'You're wondering who do we leave out!' Guy Heveldt says All Blacks' talent depth will see unlucky stars left out of squad

2
SYDNEY, NSW - MARCH 18: Waratahs player Israel Folau (14) looks towards the scoreboard at round 5 of the Super Rugby between Waratahs and Rebels at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on March 18, 2018. (Photo by Speed Media/Icon Sportswire)

Land Rover reclaims sponsored car from Israel Folau as fallout over social media comments continues - report

3
Ash Dixon Celebrates, NSW Waratahs v Otago Highlanders Semi Final. Sport Rugby Union Super Rugby Domestic Provincial. Allianz Stadium SFS. 27 June 2015. Photo by Paul Seiser/SPA Images

1 NEWS NOW expert's Super Rugby predictions: Winning streak against Aussies is safe for another two games

4
Liam Messam. Chiefs v Jaguares, Super Rugby, Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua, New Zealand on the 4th May 2018. Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz

Chiefs name inexperienced squad for clash with Sharks

00:22
5
Matt Hall-Smith's hair came in for some stick from Scott Robertson, after they both nearly got nailed by an errant ball.

Watch: Crusaders coach Scott Robertson cracks a funny after 1 NEWS reporter nearly taken out by high ball

Woman critically injured in Auckland stabbing

A 33-year-old man has been arrested at the scene in Glen Eden and will appear in court.


01:44
That’s according to a new report from website TMZ

Meghan Markle confirms her father won't attend wedding to Prince Harry due to health issues

The news came as British military personnel rehearsed for a gala procession through Windsor that will follow Sunday's ceremony.

00:56
National's finance spokesperson says they warned Labour during the election campaign their numbers didn't add up.

'An incredibly disappointing Budget given the embarrassment of riches' says National's Amy Adams

National's finance spokesperson says they warned Labour during the election campaign their numbers didn't add up and now the Government has had to push out its allowances and debt.

06:28
1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch says there was no lolly scramble in Wellington today.

Analysis - Budget 2018: 1 NEWS' Jessica Mutch and Simon Dallow break it down - 'A little bit flat'

The government opened its books today, and the 1 NEWS team look at what's inside.


Strawberry, Chocolate and Lime shakes from McDonalds.

Claims prescription pills found in Auckland McDonald's shakes being investigated by police

"My sister ingested one ... I found one in my mouth and spat it out," a complainant wrote on Facebook.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 