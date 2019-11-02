Kieran Read swerves question about potential next All Blacks coach like a pro - 'I'm not going to get into that'

As a pro rugby player and All Black since 2008, outgoing captain Kieran Read has surely had plenty of media training.

He put those skills to the test at Auckland Airport today, when asked about the merits of two leading contenders for replacing Steve Hansen in charge of New Zealand.

Arriving back from the Rugby World Cup with their medals for finishing third, the team undertook their final media commitments before heading off for a well-earned break.

One topic that won't die over summer, however, is who will replace Hansen, with his assistant Ian Foster and Crusaders coach Scott Robertson among those to have put their names in the hat.

Despite also finishing up with the national team - Read is taking up a contract in Japan - he wouldn't be drawn on what Foster and Robertson would bring to the job.

"I'm not going to get into that," a good-natured Read said when asked about the pair.

"It's not for me to talk about, but I respect both coaches, whoever gets the job will do a great job."