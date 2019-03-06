TODAY |

Kieran Read signs with Japanese club Toyota, will leave NZ rugby after this year's World Cup

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks

All Blacks captain Kieran Read has announced today that he will continue his rugby career in Japan after this year's Rugby World Cup.

The 33-year-old will join Japanese club Toyota Verblitz which competes in the Top League competition.

Read said his decision was an easy one and that he believes he has achieved all there is in New Zealand rugby.

"It was fairly easy [decision] for me, I guess it got to a point where I had been in this game for a long time here in New Zealand, many years [and] ticked off a lot," said Read.

"It was really a point of let’s experience something different for our family, I guess in terms of Japan it’s certainly closer to home than Europe.

"For me probably a bit easier on the body as well, considering where I am at in terms of my career."

He will be joined by Springboks star fullback Willie le Roux who has also signed with Japanese club Toyota after the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The Toyota side is coached by former Springboks and World Cup winning coach Jake White.

Read is still out of rugby action after undergoing back surgery in December last year, he is set to return for the Crusaders in few weeks.

He has played 118 Tests for the All Blacks, making his debut against Scotland in Edinburgh in November 2008.

The 33-year-old has confirmed today that this year will be his final year in the All Blacks. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:02
The 33-year-old has confirmed today that this year will be his final year in the All Blacks.
Kieran Read signs with Japanese club Toyota, will leave NZ rugby after this year's World Cup
2
Tiatia holds onto the number 15 jumper with Jordie Barrett named on the wing.
Hurricanes name full strength side for Highlanders clash, Chase Tiatia cements fullback position
3
The Kiwi athletes were made to feel at home on arrival.
Watch: Kiwi Special Olympics team welcomed to Abu Dhabi with stirring haka
4
Greg Peters is keeping mum about the likes of Jason Taumalolo playing for New Zealand again.
NZRL boss says Tongan stars not contacted about Kiwis return
5
Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 08/11/2013 - Rugby League - Rugby League World Cup - New Zealand v Papua New Guinea - Headingley Carnegie Stadium, Leeds, England - New Zealand's Sam Kasiano is tackled by PNG's defence.
Former Kiwis prop Sam Kasiano being 'pressured' by Storm to leave so NRL club complies with salary cap
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

'The dream is still alive' - Nasi Manu targets Tonga World Cup spot after cancer battle
01:07
Michael Little will take to his home ground as a visitor against the Blues.

Sunwolves captain relishing return home to North Harbour: 'I wouldn't rather be anywhere else'
01:17
With the Sunwolves' future in doubt, the Japanese side are out to prove they belong.

'Grow the landscape of rugby in Asia' – Sunwolves' captain, coach plead Super Rugby case
00:49
Michael Little and his troops are concentrating solely on the Blues this weekend.

Sunwolves' Kiwi skipper says side not carried away by Chiefs win, as they eye battling Blues