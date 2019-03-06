Kieran Read signs with Japanese club Toyota, will leave NZ rugby after this year's World Cup

All Blacks captain Kieran Read has announced today that he will continue his rugby career in Japan after this year's Rugby World Cup.

The 33-year-old will join Japanese club Toyota Verblitz which competes in the Top League competition.

Read said his decision was an easy one and that he believes he has achieved all there is in New Zealand rugby.

"It was fairly easy [decision] for me, I guess it got to a point where I had been in this game for a long time here in New Zealand, many years [and] ticked off a lot," said Read.

"It was really a point of let’s experience something different for our family, I guess in terms of Japan it’s certainly closer to home than Europe.

"For me probably a bit easier on the body as well, considering where I am at in terms of my career."

He will be joined by Springboks star fullback Willie le Roux who has also signed with Japanese club Toyota after the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The Toyota side is coached by former Springboks and World Cup winning coach Jake White.

Read is still out of rugby action after undergoing back surgery in December last year, he is set to return for the Crusaders in few weeks.