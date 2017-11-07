Kieran Read out, Sam Whitelock to lead All Blacks against Wales

The All Blacks will be without captain Kieran Read when they take on Wales in Cardiff this week, with Sam Whitelock to lead the side in the regular skipper's place.

Whitelock, 29, will become the 69th player to captain the All Blacks, with Read unable to overcome an injury suffered in last week's 22-17 victory over Scotland in Edinburgh.

The lock will be joined by a familiar face in the All Blacks' starting lineup, with younger brother Luke Whitelock replacing Read in the side.

Elsewhere, Rieko Ioane has recovered from a shoulder injury to retain his spot on the left wing, ahead of Crusaders star Seta Tamanivalu.

Patrick Tuipulotu partner's his new captain in the second row, with Luke Romano ruled out of the clash having also been injured against Scotland.

In the forwards, Liam Squire is preferred to Vaea Fifita on the blindside of the scrum, while Scott Barrett returns to the bench in the number 19 jersey.

Speaking about the loss of captain Read, coach Steve Hansen said it gives Whitelock the opportunity to grow as a leader.

"Whilst it's disappointing to not have 'Reado' available, it's a great opportunity to further grow the leadership of the team and, in this case, Sam Whitelock gets the opportunity to captain the side. On behalf of the team, we'd like to congratulate him on this special honour."

The All Blacks face Wales in Cardiff on Sunday morning NZT.

All Blacks: 15. Damian McKenzie, 14. Waisake Naholo, 13. Ryan Crotty, 12. Sonny Bill Williams, 11. Rieko Ioane, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Luke Whitelock, 7. Sam Cane, 6.Liam Squire, 5. Sam Whitelock (c), 4. Patrick Tuipulotu, 3. Nepo Laulala, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Kane Hames.