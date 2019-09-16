TODAY |

Kieran Read reveals he’s okay with calls to 'bring back Buck' in wide-ranging but rarely serious Jeremy Wells interview

All Blacks captain and No.8 Kieran Read has revealed he’s finally come to terms with calls from the public to "bring back Buck’ in a wide-ranging, rarely-serious interview in Japan on the eve of the Rugby World Cup.

There were some relatively serious moments in his walk around with Seven Sharp presenter Jeremy Wells in Tokyo.

He discussed tackling in the modern game with referees so strict about any sort of high contact, demonstrating some of the techniques on a statue of Japan captain Michael Leitch.

Controversially, Read doubted that former captain Wayne "Buck" Shelford would last in the modern game though he did concede that the revered former All Blacks captain would lead the haka.

Read also harked back to his days as a promising junior cricketer by playing a very, very straight bat to Jeremy’s claims that a lack of streaking could bring down the entire Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Five days out from the All Blacks v Springboks match, the paired strolled the streets of Tokyo together. Source: Seven Sharp
