Kieran Read reassures ABs newbies ahead of Springboks showdown

Play your natural game.

Kieran Read, Sam Whitelock and Sam Cane. New Zealand All Blacks v British and Irish Lions. 1st Rugby union test match. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday 24 June 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

All Blacks players Kieran Read, Sam Whitelock and Sam Cane.

That's the message Kieran Read will give to his All Blacks side's inexperienced troops before Saturday's Rugby Championship showdown with South Africa.

Injuries, sabbaticals and absences have forced the world champions to dig deep into their reserve of players ahead of this weekend's match in Albany.

Starting props Kane Hames and Nepo Laulala have just eight Test caps between them, while Damian McKenzie and Rieko Ioane are similarly green.

Read, who can safely call himself a veteran with 103 caps, said the younger players within the Kiwi ranks just needed to be cogs in the machine.

They should focus on their individual on-field roles.

"For the new guys, it's just about them nailing their little bit, whether in the scrum (or) getting where they need to be in attack," Read told reporters.

"Don't get in there and try too hard."

Kieran Read said the NZ team are on the "upward trend" as they prepare for South Africa in Albany on Saturday.
Hames and Laulala in particular will be under the microscope, propping up the Kiwi scrum after season-ending injuries to Joe Moody and Owen Franks.

But Read reassured the pair, saying the fate of the All Blacks' scrum wouldn't ride on their work alone - they'd have six other forwards with them.

The 31-year-old also admitted South Africa would challenge his side, both at the set-piece and across the park, having gone through 2017 unbeaten to date.

The All Blacks, meanwhile, will look for a statement victory after labouring in their past two Rugby Championship wins over Australia and Argentina.

"You've got to realign yourself, make sure you've got that alignment between the coaches and all the players - it's a squad game now," Read said.

"Certainly it has been this year, with the amount of guys coming in.

"I've tried to push myself and, in doing so, hopefully the boys can follow."

