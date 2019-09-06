TODAY |

Kieran Read not concentrating on NZ goodbye as All Blacks prepare to face Tonga

All Blacks captain Kieran Read isn't getting emotional ahead of what will be his final game on home soil, preparing for tomorrow's Test against Tonga in Hamilton.

Signed on to leave New Zealand for Japanese side Toyota Verblitz at the end of this current season, tomorrow's Test will be the final time Read appears on home soil.

Read won't be alone, though, with the likes of Ben Smith, Ryan Crotty and Matt Todd all playing at home for the final time as well.

Speaking to media at his side's captains run this afternoon, Read outlined that his focus is entirely on the team, not his personal milestones.

"To be honest, I haven't really thought about it," Read said.

"I'm preparing for this game, Tonga, tomorrow. That's my focus.

"When I'm finished, I'll look back on it - but right now, there's a Test match to play."

Read will lead the All Blacks in their attempt for a third-straight Rugby World Cup title, before he stands down from Test-match rugby.

Tomorrow will be the last time Read plays as an All Black on home soil.
