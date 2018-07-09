TODAY |

Kieran Read injected into starting line-up as Crusaders prepare for Suva showdown with Chiefs

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Crusaders
Chiefs
Pacific Islands

The Crusaders have tweaked their starting line-up for their upcoming Suva showdown with the Chiefs on Saturday night with the biggest inclusion being All Blacks captain Kieran Read.

Read has been named to start at number eight after shaking off the shoulder injury he sustained during training for the Crusaders' clash with the Stormers in Cape Town two weeks ago.

Fellow All Blacks loosie Matt Todd has been given another week off despite completing his required rest quota for the All Blacks.

Coach Scott Robertson said Todd had earned the break.

"Massive load. Topped the tackle count the last however many weeks he's played, so it's a chance for us to give Billy Harmon another crack," Robertson said.

"He deserves it, he's been great at club rugby and every time he's had an opportunity this year."

Elsewhere, George Bridge has moved to the bench with utility Braydon Ennor replacing him on the left wing.

Robertson said the change was a mix of wanting to give Ennor a bigger role and letting Bridge show his abilities off the bench.

"These guys, we'd love them to be All Blacks at the end of the year and this is their opportunity to cover many positions and to come on and do their job," Robertson said.

"It's been tough on Braydon, because he's one of the form players in Super Rugby at the start of the year, and then obviously Sevu Reece comes along and lights things up, and then your George Bridge comes back from injury.

"This week, Bridgy has a chance to finish himself, and also it's an art, coming off the bench and making an impact." 

Robertson added starting Fiji-born Reece was a no-brainer.

"Sevu's an absolute massive hit here... there's a lot of photographs, and cheers and signs for Sevu as we came into Suva and came out of the airport. 

"There's a lot of hype around him, so we've got to make sure we keep eyes on him and he gets the balance right the next few days so he can perform on the field and really produces the form he has been."

The Chiefs and Crusaders square off on Saturday at 7:30pm NZT.

Crusaders: David Havili, Sevu Reece, Jack Goodhue, Ryan Crotty, Braydon Ennor, Richie Mo'unga, Mitchell Drummond, Kieran Read, Billy Harmon, Whetukamokamo Douglas, Sam Whitelock (captain), Scott Barrett, Michael Alaalatoa, Andrew Makalio, Joe Moody. 

Reserves: Ben Funnell, Isi Tu'ungafasi, George Bower, Mitchell Dunshea, Jordan Taufua, Bryn Hall, Mitchell Hunt, George Bridge. 

Crusaders lock Scott Barrett celebrates his try with teammate Kieran Read. Crusaders v Highlanders. Super Rugby, round 19, Wyatt Crockett Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 6th July 2018. Photo Copyright: Craig Morrison / www.photosport.nz
Crusaders lock Scott Barrett celebrates his try with teammate Kieran Read. Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
Crusaders
Chiefs
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:00
The two former world heavyweight champions traded turns throwing combinations at Kevin Barry and other trainers.
Joseph Parker joined by Tyson Fury for intense ring session at Las Vegas training camp
2
The 18-year-old turned down offers from some of the biggest US colleges to play for the Auckland club.
'Like NBA with training wheels' - How US media, basketball world reacted to Breakers signing top Texas prospect RJ Hampton
3
1 NEWS
David Beckham winds back the clock with pinpoint passing before scoring in United legends match
4
Former Oceania Football Confederation general secretary Tai Nicholas
Senior New Zealand football official banned by FIFA for bribery and corruption
5
Michal Kopczynski of the Phoenix with team mates Alex Rufer and Armando Sosa Pena stand dejected after Melbourne scored during their A-League Phoenix vs Melbourne City football match at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Sunday the 21st of April 2019. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz
Phoenix hit with $1m fine for failing to meet benchmarks for crowd sizes, TV ratings
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
02:00
With three rounds left, the Auckland franchise sit four points outside the top eight.

'We need to win', says Blues captain as team eyes making Super Rugby playoffs
00:55
Amanda Eller set out on a five kilometre walk, but wasn’t found for more than two weeks.

Woman lost in Hawaiian forest for two-weeks reveals how she survived
00:33
The All Black has been sidelined since March 30 when he hurt his knee in a win against the Stormers.

SBW on track to return for Blues 'next week' after surgery on troublesome knee
FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2018, file photo, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O'Neill gestures after inspecting the APEC 2018 International Media Center at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. O'Neill has resigned Sunday after seven years on the job. His announcement follows weeks of high profile defections from his government to the opposition. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O'Neill tenders formal resignation