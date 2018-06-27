Kieran Read happy to be back on the field, won’t rush Crusaders return after Counties hit-out

 

Grass roots rugby in Counties Manukau is what All Blacks captain Kieran Read wanted for his big comeback as a way to give back to the community that raised him.

Read played his first game since last November today after overcoming a back surgery.
Source: 1 NEWS

Read spent seven months on the sideline recovering from back surgery but today’s return was also his first outing for the Steelers since playing age-grade rugby.

"I guess once I signed for Counties it was kind of always a goal to try and get a game and I know it’s not an official game but still pretty cool to put on the colours and have run around with the boys."

Read hasn't played since last November, when the All Blacks wrapped up their Northern Tour with a win over Wales, but today's 40-minute hit out got him ready for the Crusaders' last two regular season Super Rugby games.

The All Blacks captain was sidelined for seven months while slowly recovering from back surgery.
Source: 1 NEWS

However, the No.8 says he won't be rushed into the starting team for next week's game against the Highlanders.

"Maybe off the bench or something, maybe next week."

His opposite today, Jordan Taufua, is likely to retain Read's number eight jersey for another week.

Taufua didn't get a run for the All Blacks in the recent French series so he's hungry to take on the Highlander who impressed Read in his absence – Luke Whitelock.

"Luke's done well as a No.8 in terms of trying to run the ship as well and the lineout," Read said.

Taufua said he's not taking the competition too seriously.

"For me, it's just going back to the Crusaders and playing some good footy. Today was a first step just to get the cobwebs out."

