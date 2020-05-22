TODAY |

Kieran Read grins ear-to-ear as he gets thrilling provincial send off with Counties Manukau

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Kieran Read has finished his last rugby match on New Zealand soil, on a high.

Kieran Read made his return to rugby for Counties Manukau in 2018. Source: Photosport

The 127-Test former All Blacks captain was the first to be congratulated after Counties Manukau's thrilling win over Taranaki.

The 35-year-old player was a pivotal part in the 31-27 victory, winning a late penalty which led to Etene Nanai-Seturo's stunning match winner in the 76th minute.

Read relieved to get a win before he flies off to Japan to join Toyota Verblitz.

"Both teams wanted to put a show on - certainly did that today," he said, adding that he was "just stoked to get a win".

"It's my first win of the year so I was telling the boys we needed to get one this week." 

It was the Steelers' second win of the provincial season.

"It means a lot. We've been in, every game this year, probably comes down to the last few minutes.

"Today, it could have gone what it's done all season, but just a bit of character - that's going to give the guys confidence moving forward."

However, the two-time World Cup winner didn't completely rule out another Counties cameo in the future.

"Yeah, never say never, but I've really enjoyed it," he said. "Looking forward to getting back to Japan very soon."

