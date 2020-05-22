Kieran Read grins ear-to-ear as he gets thrilling provincial send off with Counties Manukau

Kieran Read has finished his last rugby match on New Zealand soil, on a high.

Kieran Read made his return to rugby for Counties Manukau in 2018. Source: Photosport

The 127-Test former All Blacks captain was the first to be congratulated after Counties Manukau's thrilling win over Taranaki.

The 35-year-old player was a pivotal part in the 31-27 victory, winning a late penalty which led to Etene Nanai-Seturo's stunning match winner in the 76th minute.

Read relieved to get a win before he flies off to Japan to join Toyota Verblitz.

"Both teams wanted to put a show on - certainly did that today," he said, adding that he was "just stoked to get a win".

"It's my first win of the year so I was telling the boys we needed to get one this week."

It was the Steelers' second win of the provincial season.

"It means a lot. We've been in, every game this year, probably comes down to the last few minutes.

"Today, it could have gone what it's done all season, but just a bit of character - that's going to give the guys confidence moving forward."

However, the two-time World Cup winner didn't completely rule out another Counties cameo in the future.