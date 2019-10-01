TODAY |

Kieran Read explains All Blacks' bow after Springboks win: 'Our way to show respect'

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

All Blacks captain Kieran Read has explained his side's bow, performed following their Rugby World Cup pool victory over South Africa in Yokohama.

After the final whistle in Yokohama Stadium on September 21, with the All Blacks having taken a dramatic 23-13 win, Read led his side in a Japanese-style bow, thanking those in attendance for their support over the course of the match.

Speaking to media after the All Blacks' side to face Canada was named yesterday, Read was asked about the meaning behind the show of respect from his side.

Since that moment, other sides at this year's World Cup have adopted a similar custom, thanking crowds up and down Japan for their support during matches.

"It came about through a bit of research," Read said. "Talking to the guys that have played over here, the Japanese locals as well.

"[It's] our way to show respect to the fans, and thank them for their support."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks adopted the Japanese custom after their 23-13 victory. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:46
Watch as All Blacks prop Angus Ta’avao answers reporter’s errant phone during media conference
2
'I really enjoyed George Gregan' - former Wallabies captain Brad Weber's idol
3
Wales' captain gives brilliant response after kissing teammate in victory celebration over Australia
4
All Blacks star Ardie Savea speaks about being away from family - 'I've cried because I miss my girls'
5
Manu Samoa demand explanation from World Rugby amid head high uncertainty
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:24

As it happened: Scotland out play Samoa to raise the heat in Pool A

Steve Hansen says current Japan coach Jamie Joseph capable of coaching All Blacks
00:29

Steve Hansen says recalled Rieko Ioane ‘in a contest’ for All Blacks wing spot
00:44

Steve Hansen says All Blacks out to avoid ‘punch on the nose’ by minnows Canada