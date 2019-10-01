Kieran Read explains All Blacks' bow after Springboks win: 'Our way to show respect'

All Blacks captain Kieran Read has explained his side's bow, performed following their Rugby World Cup pool victory over South Africa in Yokohama.

After the final whistle in Yokohama Stadium on September 21, with the All Blacks having taken a dramatic 23-13 win, Read led his side in a Japanese-style bow, thanking those in attendance for their support over the course of the match.

Speaking to media after the All Blacks' side to face Canada was named yesterday, Read was asked about the meaning behind the show of respect from his side.

Since that moment, other sides at this year's World Cup have adopted a similar custom, thanking crowds up and down Japan for their support during matches.

"It came about through a bit of research," Read said. "Talking to the guys that have played over here, the Japanese locals as well.