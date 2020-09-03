Kieran Read 'easing the old body' back into rugby with Counties Manukau, Mitre 10 Cup

Your playlist will load after this ad

It's a long way from World Cup finals and leading out the All Blacks in Test matches but Kieran Read is getting back into rugby at the Whakatane Rugby Club.

Read joined up with Counties Manukau for the first time to prepare for this year’s Mitre 10 Cup this week, with the squad currently in camp in the Bay of Plenty.

Read told 1 NEWS it was nice to be back.

“It was January when I last pulled on these boots,” he said.

Tomorrow's hit out against Bay of Plenty will be the former All Blacks captain’s first game since his move to Japanese club rugby ground to a halt in February due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For me, 20-30 minutes is what the coaches have said,” Read said about goals for the match.

“Ease the old body into it and then I'll be out of there.”

Counties coach Tai Lavea told 1 NEWS they're working closely with Read's Toyota side in Japan regarding game time.

But besides that, they’re just happy to have him in camp.