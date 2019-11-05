Kieran Read casts doubt on Mitre 10 Cup return: 'See what happens'

Former All Blacks captain Kieran Read may be a notable absentee from any provincial rugby in 2020, due to his lucrative Japanese contract with Toyota Verblitz.

Your playlist will load after this ad

With Covid-19 having forced a number of past All Blacks home to New Zealand, the idea of a star-studded Mitre 10 Cup has been in the thoughts of administrators and fans alike.

However, following Tasman's admission that it would be impossible to cover the insurance cost to bring Liam Squire back to the Mako, it now appears that similar reasons will halt Read turning out for Counties Manukau.

Read is contracted with Toyota through until the end of 2021.

"I'm contracted in Japan, and I'm hoping to get back up there at the end of the year for their season starting early next year," Read told Stuff.

"Because of that contract it might make it a bit tougher to be playing here. We'll see what happens. I feel like I've still got some footy in me in some aspects, so we'll see how that goes.

"It appeals to me on the basis of I'd love to have a game, but I've also got to appreciate it's nice to just enjoy the time right here and not be worrying about [playing] too much.

"I'll weigh all that up, and if things work out and I can get back to Japan, that's my focus at the moment and what I'm contracted for."