Kieran Read announces birth of his first son, declares he's 'a future Black Cap'

All Blacks captain Kieran Read and has wife Bridget have welcomed a son, Reuben James Read, to their family.
Born last Thursday, Read took to Facebook to announce the birth of his first son, who he jokingly predicts will go on to be a Black Cap.
"So happy to introduce the latest addition to the Read family. Reuben James Read, born 19/1/17. Great view from the hospital room over Hagley Oval, teaching the wee man the art of Test cricket early. #futureblackcap," Read posted.
Read already has two daughters, Elle and Eden.
