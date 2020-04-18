Kenya's Kiwi sevens coach tells of dramatic race to return home

Kiwi Kenya sevens coach Paul Feeney has recounted his dramatic race home, travelling from Africa to beat New Zealand's Covid-19 lockdown measures.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Living in Nairobi, Feeney was able to travel to Johannesburg, then on to Doha before getting back to Auckland just before borders shut.

Feeney spent two weeks shut in self-isolation in an inner city Auckland hotel.

"The first couple of days we weren't allowed out of the room," Feeney told 1 NEWS.

"I believe that should have stayed for 14 days, obviously coming in from overseas.

"After that we were allowed to walk for up to two hours a day."

Kenya have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. However, the games' year-long delay coupled with the African minnows' financial woes are potentially ruling Feeney out of contention for the tournament.