Kenki Fukuoka swings momentum in Japan's favour with pair of long-range tries either side of halftime

Winger Kenki Fukuoka has produced two pieces of individual brilliance as a high- paced hosts Japan advanced to the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals for the first time with a 28-21 victory over Scotland at Yokohama.



Last night's win ensured Japan finished top of Pool A and will face Pool B runners- up South Africa in Tokyo next Sunday, with Ireland facing Pool B winners New Zealand on the same ground next Saturday.



Fukuoka scored tries either side of halftime as the tournament hosts were roared on by a sea of red and white jersey-wearing fans at Yokohama Stadium with a frenetic attacking game and ferocious defence.

