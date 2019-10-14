TODAY |

Kenki Fukuoka swings momentum in Japan's favour with pair of long-range tries either side of halftime

Winger Kenki Fukuoka has produced two pieces of individual brilliance as a high- paced hosts Japan advanced to the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals for the first time with a 28-21 victory over Scotland at Yokohama.

Last night's win ensured Japan finished top of Pool A and will face Pool B runners- up South Africa in Tokyo next Sunday, with Ireland facing Pool B winners New Zealand on the same ground next Saturday.

Fukuoka scored tries either side of halftime as the tournament hosts were roared on by a sea of red and white jersey-wearing fans at Yokohama Stadium with a frenetic attacking game and ferocious defence.

Loosehead prop Keita Inagaki and Kotaro Matsushima also scored tries for the tournament hosts, who had to withstand a furious finish by Scotland as they battled back from 28-7 down with 30 minutes remaining.

The Japanese winger showed his relentless speed in the historic 28-21 win over Scotland.
