Kendra Cocksedge shines in Black Ferns trial, sets up first try before sealing win with her own

Kendra Cocksedge reminded selectors why she's had 53 Black Ferns appearances to date after putting on a playmaking clinic in this afternoon's Probables vs Possibles trial match in Auckland.

Cocksedge was surprisingly named for the Possibles in this afternoon's match but quickly showed she's still a threat with her quick-thinking and pinpoint kicking setting up the first try.

After earning a penalty on halfway, Cocksedge took a quick tap and looked to run at the out-of-shape Probables defence when she spied space behind the line and opted to kick.

The decision worked out perfectly, with long-time Black Ferns teammate Selica Winiata able to chase down the kick with ease to open the scoring at Albany's North Harbour Stadium.

The Possibles were in again minutes later off a lineout close to the line that was finished off by a drive from loosehead prop Phillipa Love, but Probables hooker Luka Connor got her team on the board soon after with her own drive close to the line to keep them in the hunt.

The Probables then tied the match with some clean hands from the forwards on the left wing which blindside flanker Lisa Molia finished off in the corner.

However it was the Possibles who went to the sheds ahead 21-14 thanks to a try from their other prop Amy Rule.

The second half was much less hectic with Patricia Maliepo bringing the Probables to within 21-19 before Cocksedge took the match into her own hands once again.

The Possibles had a lineout eight metres from the Probables line and rather than opt for a drive from it, the ball came off the top to Cocksedge and the halfback decided to go on her own, stepping outside a defender to cut through the defence and score.