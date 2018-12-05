TODAY |

Kendra Cocksedge to captain Black Ferns in 50th Test match

Kendra Cocksedge will captain the Black Ferns in tomorrow's clash against France in San Diego, playing her 50th Test for New Zealand.

Coming into the side as a 19-year old, the halfback has become a mainstay of the Black Ferns' side, second only to former captain and hooker Fia'o Fa'amausili', who's played 57 Tests.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow morning's clash with France, NZ Rugby boss Steve Tew hailed Cocksedge's achievement.

"Kendra is an outstanding ambassador for our game and her pursuit of excellence is impressive," Tew said.

"Her enthusiasm for her sport is infectious and her skill on the field is world-leading. She is among New Zealand's greatest players - as her New Zealand Rugby Player of the Year Award last year attests.

"Kendra's legacy not only inspires young players to want to be like her, it also motivates those around her."

Black Ferns: 15. Selica Winiata, 14.  Renee Wickliffe, 13. Carla Hohepa, 12. Kelly Brazier, 11. Ayesha Leti-I'iga, 10. Ruahei Demant, 9. Kendra Cocksedge (c), 8. Charmaine McMenamin, 7. Marcelle Parkes, 6. Pia Tapsell, 5. Charmaine Smith, 4. Eloise Blackwell, 3. Aleisha-Pearl Nelson, 2. Te Kura Ngata-Aerengemate, 1. Toka Natua.

Reserves: 16. Luka Connor, 17. Phillipa Love, 18. Leilani Perese, 19. Karli Faneva, 20. Kennedy Simon, 21. Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, 22. Chelsea Alley, 23. Alena Saili.

New Zealand's Kendra Cocksedge scores a try during the Black Ferns vs Australia Women's rugby match at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday the 25th of August 2018. Source: Photosport
