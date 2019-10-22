Keiran Read nearing his best after long recovery from back surgery - 'Your whole body basically shuts down'

All Blacks captain Kieran Read appears to be working his way back to somewhere near his best form ahead of the blockbuster semi-final showdown with England after enduring his share of criticism in the last 12 months.

Probably the toughest period of his career came after Read had surgery on the pinched nerves in his back which caused leg pain in late 2017.

He did not return to rugby until the end of the 2018 Super Rugby season.

"It does take time, it was just because when your nerves are blocked and not working properly, your whole body basically shuts down," Read told media.

"I've worked hard to get back to it and it's probably taken a bit longer than what I anticipated.”

"But I had this goal of what this tournament would bring, and I knew where I wanted to be and that's where I am now. I'm excited at what's coming."

Read has been a huge defensive presence for the All Blacks so far in Japan and particularly in last week’s win over Ireland. The No.8 making some huge hits in a tally of 14 tackles.