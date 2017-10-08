TODAY |

'Keep rolling with the punches' - Lima Sopoaga looking to bounce back after dismal start to English rugby

Former All Black Lima Sopoaga is keeping his head down amid his northern hemisphere struggles, ready to charge into his second campaign for Premiership side Wasps.

Sopoaga, 28, had a year to forget in his debut campaign with the Coventry-based side, struggling to adapt to the English club game and named as the "worst signingby local media.

"I was probably a bit naive when I first came over here," Sopoaga told the Third Phase podcast.

"I thought rugby is just rugby, play on a square bit of grass and you've got to still kick the ball through the posts.

"It is different how we do things, the southern hemisphere is different to the way things are done here, not saying anything is wrong or right.

"It's been a tough transition on and off the field, but after a year I feel I am ready to roll the sleeves up and get into it."

Lima Sopoaga of Wasps. Source: Getty

Sopoaga's build up to his 2019/20 campaign has been stop-start, hampered by numerous injuries leading into Wasps' new season.

"It hasn't gone too well for me at the moment, torn my calf three times, I'm in that rehab/injury buzz right now. It's pretty s... but like we say, such is life.

"Keep rolling with the punches."

Sopoaga was linked with a return to New Zealand, before the Hurricanes drew a line through his name as a replacement for Blues-bound Beauden Barrett earlier this year.

Wasps begin their new English Premiership season on October 21, taking on London Irish at home.

Lima Sopoaga celebrates against South Africa Source: Photosport
