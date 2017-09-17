'Keep our families out of it' - Boks skipper upset after fans target partners following ABs humiliation

Springboks skipper Eben Etzebeth said following his side's disastrous 57-0 thumping against the All Blacks on Saturday that family members of the South African players have copped criticism from fans.

Source: 1 NEWS

Etzebeth spoke to South African website netwerk24, saying that girlfriends and wives of his teammates were getting "nasty" messages when they returned to Johannesburg.

"I can understand people being upset with us. They're allowed to be - but keep our families out of it," Etzebeth told netwerk24.

"There are some terrible people out there, saying some nasty things to our wives and girlfriends, and that's not nice."

The Springboks lock said he was shocked by the response from South African fans.

"There are still a few people that wanted to take pictures with us and that applauded us when we got home,” he said.