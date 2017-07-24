 

Karmichael Hunt stood down by Australian Rugby after drug bust

Rugby Australia has stood star Karmichael Hunt down from all playing and training activities after he was arrested and charged with drug possession in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Karmichael Hunt (Australian Wallabies) PHOTO SMPIMAGES.COM / www.photosport.nz - Action from the Rugby Union Interntional between the Australian Wallabies V Italy played at Suncorp Stadium June 24, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia.

Wallabies back Karmichael Hunt.

Source: Photosport

Police allegedly discovered a white powder after searching the 31-year-old Wallabies representative in a car park in Brisbane's Fortitude Valley at about 12.40am local time.

Hunt was subsequently charged with two counts of drug possession and is set to face the Brisbane Magistrates Court on January 29.

A statement from Rugby Australia says they would like more detail on exactly what Hunt is alleged to have done..

"The parties are awaiting information from the Queensland police pertaining to the circumstances of the recent allegations before any next steps or return to rugby activities will be contemplated," the statement said.

"Karmichael Hunt is cooperating fully with the Rugby Australia Integrity Unit and Queensland Rugby Union investigation and, given that this is an ongoing police matter, there will be no further comment."

It's the second time in three years Hunt has been charged for drug-related offences, having been fined $2500 after pleading guilty to four counts of drug possession in March 2015.

Hunt's lawyer Adam Maggill said his client was devastated.

"He is very upset, as anyone would expect, and pretty much inconsolable," Mr Magill told Fairfax Media.

"He is sticking with his family. He's got concerns and his manager is taking care of him."

Hunt, a former NRL and AFL player who joined the Reds at the end of 2014 shortly before his previous run-in with the law, made his Wallabies debut in June and has represented Australia

in six Tests, earning a two-year contract extension in November.

That contract now appears to be in jeopardy depending on the outcome of the case.

A second man who was with Hunt has also been charged with drug-related offences.

