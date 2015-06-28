 

Karmichael Hunt named to make Wallabies debut against Fiji

Code-hopping Karmichael Hunt will make his long-awaited Wallabies debut along with Waratahs backrower Ned Hanigan with the pair named to start in Saturday's Test against Fiji in Melbourne.

Karmichael Hunt at Queensland Reds training

Source: Getty

Hunt was named at inside centre for the first Test of the year with 22-year-old Hanigan at blindside flanker in an Australian team led by Michael Hooper after veteran Tatafu Polota-Nau beat regular skipper Stephen Moore to the starting hooker role.

Moore may still appear on the bench which will only be named following tomorrow's final training run.

Hunt will become a dual international after playing playing 11 rugby league Tests, only switching to rugby in 2015 after four years playing AFL.

His Queensland teammate Scott Higginbotham will return to Test rugby after a two-year absence, named at No.8 while Brumbies duo Sam Carter and Allan Alaalatoa have been rewarded for their fine Super Rugby form in a new-look tight five.

Wallabies: Israel Folau, Dane Haylett-Petty, Tevita Kuridrani, Karmichael Hunt, Henry Speight, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Scott Higginbotham, Michael Hooper, Ned Hanigan, Adam Coleman, Sam Carter, Alan Alaalatoa, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Tom Robertson 

