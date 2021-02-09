TODAY |

Karl Tu'inukuafe treats Blues teammates to kava on preseason trip

Source:  1 NEWS

Karl Tu'inukuafe proudly showed off his bucket of kava sat next to him, as he and the rest of the Blues squad left Auckland this morning, bound for Northland for a pre-season camp.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks prop brought a piece of his Tongan heritage with him to Northland

"This is for recovery. Re-kava-ry," he joked.

The Blues squad have gone to Northland in a 20-strong contingent of campervans, with the intention of engaging with the community and bonding as a team before the start of the Super Rugby season.

And what better way to bond than over a bit of kava.

"I'm sure there’ll be a few kava sessions in the next couple of nights. Karl runs a pretty good cutter so we’ll have a few of those," first-five Otere Black said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Super Rugby franchise took a trip to Snowplanet as part of a campervan trip to Northland, where they are looking forward to engaging with the community. Source: 1 NEWS

The Blues will be hoping to back up their 2020 campaign and even go a step further to secure their first Super Rugby title since 2003.

Rugby
Blues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Can't keep up' with America's Cup boats, chief umpire says
2
'I'm going to p*** my pants' - tennis star loses cool after being denied toilet break
3
1 NEWS Sport's top 10 athletes of the modern era
4
Blues' campervan contingent head to Northland keen to connect with community
5
'Not better than Sophie Devine, but still pretty good' - Twitter users lap up young cricket fan's comments
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Blues score Tuivasa-Sheck signature on two-year deal

Everybody loves Roger: All Blacks keen to lure NRL star to their Super Rugby teams

'Couldn't be happier' - Dan and Honor Carter announce baby No.4 on the way

New Zealand Rugby receives $465m private investment offer from US — report