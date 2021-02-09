Karl Tu'inukuafe treats Blues teammates to kava on preseason trip

Karl Tu'inukuafe proudly showed off his bucket of kava sat next to him, as he and the rest of the Blues squad left Auckland this morning, bound for Northland for a pre-season camp.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"This is for recovery. Re-kava-ry," he joked.

The Blues squad have gone to Northland in a 20-strong contingent of campervans, with the intention of engaging with the community and bonding as a team before the start of the Super Rugby season.

And what better way to bond than over a bit of kava.

"I'm sure there’ll be a few kava sessions in the next couple of nights. Karl runs a pretty good cutter so we’ll have a few of those," first-five Otere Black said.

Your playlist will load after this ad