Karl Tu'inukuafe, Shannon Frizell axed as All Blacks squad cut to 34 for Bledisloe series

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has made his first cut in 2019 after naming a 34-man squad for the Bledisloe series.

Asafo Aumua, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Shannon Frizell, Dalton Papalii and Josh Ioane are the unfortunate five to be dropped while Brodie Retallick has also been left out due to injury.

Scott Barrett has returned to the squad after overcoming the hand injury sustained while playing for the Crusaders.

The squad reduction is part of Hansen's slow process towards naming a final 31-man squad for the World Cup but he says his focus right now is on retaining the Bledisloe Cup for another year against the Wallabies.

"The Bledisloe Cup is the second most important trophy for us, after the Rugby World Cup, and we're really looking forward to the next two Tests coming up. Two weeks together will give us solid preparation towards growing our game understanding and getting our execution honed, so that's exciting.

"The last time the All Blacks played in Perth was way back in 1992 (against a Western Australia side) but this will be an historic first Test for us in the city, so we're also looking forward to catching up with our fans over there."

The All Blacks play against the Wallabies in Perth next Saturday before finishing the series with a Test in Auckland on August 17.

Hansen added that first five-eighth Ioane had also been invited to assemble with the squad to continue his development.

Meanwhile, Nepo Laulala and Sonny Bill Williams will both play for Counties Manukau in a pre-Mitre 10 Cup season game on Saturday.

Laulala will then join the squad in Perth, while Williams will stay and play Counties Manukau's Mitre 10 Cup season opener on Saturday August 10, before joining the squad in Auckland for the second Bledisloe Cup Test week.

All Blacks Bledisloe squad

Forwards

Hookers: Dane Coles, Liam Coltman and Codie Taylor.

Props: Owen Franks, Nepo Laulala, Joe Moody, Atu Moli, Angus Ta'avao and Ofa Tuungafasi.

Locks: Scott Barrett, Jackson Hemopo, Patrick Tuipulotu and Samuel Whitelock.

Loose forwards: Sam Cane, Vaea Fifita, Luke Jacobson, Kieran Read, Ardie Savea and Matt Todd.

Backs

Halfbacks: TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith and Brad Weber.

First five-eighths: Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga.

Midfielders: Jack Goodhue, Ngani Laumape, Anton Lienert-Brown and Sonny Bill Williams.

Utility backs: Braydon Ennor and Jordie Barrett.

Outside backs: George Bridge, Rieko Ioane, Sevu Reece and Ben Smith.

Cut

Asafo Aumua, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Shannon Frizell, Dalton Papalii and Josh Ioane

Injuries