Karl Tu’inukuafe, Dane Coles team up with Keven Mealamu to get kids off screens and playing outdoors

Some All Blacks have teamed up with former international hooker Keven Mealamu to get kids away from the screens and back playing more traditional games.

Dane Coles, Karl Tu'inukuafe and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi have decided it's time to return to fun and play they grew up with that they believe is being lost by this generation of kids.

To counter it, the quartet are helping launch Stat Attack - a new card from Weet-Bix which features 33 current players, six All Black legends and head coach Steve Hansen.

Mealamu, who features as one of the six legends, said the game can get Kiwi families to spend time together away from other distractions.

"I think we have to role model the information that we’re sharing with our kids," the father of two said.

"I know these days our phones are a part of our work, but we need to find that balance as well. For our family we try to have dinner together - and obviously our kids have homework and assignments due - but it's a time when they can put the books, computers and phones down and catch up.”