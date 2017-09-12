 

Kaino, Todd return in All Blacks squad to face Argentina - Beauden Barrett, Retallick and Whitelock rested

Veteran flanker Jerome Kaino will return to the All Blacks squad for their trip to face Argentina in Buenos Aires on October 1.

The flanker was sent home for personal reasons before the first Bledisloe Cup Test last month.
Kaino, 34, hasn't played for the All Blacks since being sent home ahead of the first Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney, after an Australian newspaper alleged the 81-Test veteran had been involved in an affair.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had the people at the media press conference laughing after urging reporters to write, "be Barrett… Taranaki."
Matt Todd also returns the the side, having missed the All Blacks' opening matches of this year's Rugby Championship with a hand injury.

UK scribes react to All Blacks' 57-0 thrashing of Springboks

Auckland lock Patrick Tuipulotu makes his return to the side after good form in the Mitre 10 Cup, not having played a Test since November 2016.

Tuipulotu's return is made possible with first choice locking duo Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick remaining in New Zealand, along with loose forwards Liam Squire and Sam Cane, and backs Beauden Barrett and Ryan Crotty - who will join the squad in South Africa ahead of their Test against the Springboks on October 8.

Coach Steve Hansen said that rotating his squad is key, as the All Blacks head into a busy end of year schedule that will see them travel to the Northern Hemisphere once again.

"We struggled at times last year, this is the hardest time of the year for us, so we are just trying to think outside the box and think of ways to keep the players fresh. This also gives us a chance to build player depth and experience."

"It puts a lot of pressure on us going to Argentina because they are a good side and we'll need to play well to perform there, but we're confident that the group we are taking there will be able to do the job."

The All Blacks leave for Argentina on Friday.

ALL BLACKS SQUAD:

Forwards: Wyatt Crockett, Kane Hames, Nepo Laulala, Jeffery Toomaga Allen, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Dane Coles, Codie Taylor, Nathan Harris, Scott Barrett, Luke Romano, Patrick Tuipulotu, Vaea Fifita, Jerome Kaino, Kieran Read (captain), Ardie Savea and Matt Todd.

Backs: Tawera Kerr-Barlow, TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Lima Sopoaga, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ngani Laumape, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Damian McKenzie, Nehe Milner-Skudder and Waisake Naholo.
 

All Blacks

The flanker was sent home for personal reasons before the first Bledisloe Cup Test last month.

