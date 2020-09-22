'Just trying to be myself' – Alex Hodgman embracing being a new All Black

Rookie All Black Alex Hodgman is taking in all the sights and sounds of his first training camp this week - including the autograph sessions.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hodgman was selected in Ian Foster's first All Blacks squad earlier this month after an impressive campaign with the Blues this season.

The 27-year-old beat out the likes of 14-Test prop Angus Ta'avao to claim the spot and now that he's got it, he says he'll embrace everything that comes with it.

"It's pretty nerve-wracking, eh?" he told 1 NEWS.

"I'm just trying to be myself and enjoy life."

Part of that was signing hundreds of posters, balls, shirts and more this afternoon after the All Blacks held a public training session in Whakatāne.

Hodgman said the crowd was brilliant.



"People are lovely here, really welcoming. It's a beautiful place and it's awesome to be here with the boys."

Away from the training field, Hodgman revealed he's rooming with midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown this week which has been a mixed experienced.

"I feel a bit sorry for him. I'm a bit of a snorer so I hope he gets some good sleep."

But one thing the prop has no doubt about is the advice he's been getting.

"Everyone has so many gold nuggets and they've got so much great information.