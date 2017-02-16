 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'It just shows how tough he is' - Matt Todd to play Hurricanes with broken thumb

share

Source:

NZN

Crusaders skipper Sam Whitelock has lauded the durability of teammate Matt Todd after the flanker agreed to endure the pain of a broken thumb for tomorrow's clash with the Hurricanes.

Matt Todd of the Crusaders is tackled by Phil Burleigh of the Highlanders with Ryan Crotty in support during the Investec Super Rugby game between Crusaders v Highlanders at AMI Stadium, Christchurch. 12 July 2014 Photo: Joseph Johnson/www.photosport.co.nz

Matt Todd of the Crusaders is tackled by Phil Burleigh of the Highlanders with Ryan Crotty in support during a Super Rugby game between Crusaders and the Highlanders at AMI Stadium, Christchurch.

Source: Photosport

Todd fractured his thumb in the Crusaders' 45-23 victory over the Chiefs a fortnight ago and could've been out for up to six weeks.

Instead, he has returned in two - and with the bone not yet fully healed.

Whitelock lauded his fellow All Black for pushing through the pain barrier for the sake of his team, who'll face their toughest challenge of 2018 to date.

Todd's surgeon gave him the green light to play, saying it wouldn't cause further damage, but he will wear a protective guard.

"He's always going to put the team first so if he's ready to go, he'll get out there, and if not, he won't - it just shows how tough he is as a man, and it's nice to have him out there," Whitelock said.

The Crusaders have lost their last four matches in Wellington, including last year's late-season clash, and won just three of their past 10 Canes meet-ups.

The 96-Test Whitelock was confident his troops could turn that trend around, but would have to be on guard for the Canes' running game.

They'd look to win three from three in 2018, having downed the Chiefs in week one and the Stormers 45-28 in last week's game.

"Any team in this competition, you give them easy pill and they'll burn you, score from anywhere - the Canes are the team that sum that up," Whitelock said.

"We've had a really good review after the game on the weekend and at times we had control and at other times they did - we've had a good look at that, and trying to work out how we can have control the whole time."

Related

Crusaders

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:54
1
Beauden Barrett could become the highest paid rugby player in the world, an Australian report is claiming.

French club aim to make Beauden Barrett highest paid player of all time - report

2
Rieko Ioane scores a try during the round 1 Super Rugby match between the Melbourne Rebels VS The Blues at AAMI Park Melbourne Australia. Thursday 23rd February 2017. Copyright Photo. Brendon Ratnayake / www.photosport.nz

Kaino, SBW return, Rieko Ioane starts at centre for Blues against Lions

02:04
3
Taylor's stellar century was the key to keeping the ODI series alive against England.

He may've scored mammoth 181 not out to keep England series alive but he's kept grounded by his children who 'couldn't care less', Ross Taylor reveals

00:30
4
Davide Astori died of cardiac arrest earlier this week.

Thousands of Fiorentina football fans turn out to mourn fallen skipper

00:33
5
The two Kiwi powerhouses will come face-to-face in Wellington this weekend.

'Where can I get involved?' - Jordie Barrett eager to shine against Crusaders

An updated track map for Cyclone Hola, overlaid on Google Earth, issued 4am NZT on Friday, March 9.

Cyclone Hola continues to develop, tracking slightly east of Northland, Auckland, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty

Fiji's Meteorological Service issued its latest update at 2.48am, showing that Hola remains a Category-4 cyclone.

00:22
More stormy conditions are expected to hit Napier and southern Gisborne later today.

Hawke's Bay rain eases overnight, but residents told to prepare for another downpour

More stormy conditions are expected to hit Napier and southern Gisborne later today.

02:14
The alarming figures come as 2018 marks the 125th anniversary of women getting the vote in NZ.

Despite great strides being made, women take backwards step when it comes to senior workplace positions

2018 marks the 125th anniversary of women getting the vote in NZ.

00:30
Unfortunately the bees didn’t survive the drenching near in Eskdale.

Watch: Beekeeper struggles in attempt to salvage hive in murky waist high Hawke’s Bay floodwater

The apiculture drama played out in Eskdale today and sadly didn't end well.

Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson.

Opinion: Julie Anne Genter would deliver effective tonic of political realism for Greens as they up weigh who should be co-leader

Marama Davidson's (Genter's rival for the position) push on poverty would drive the party even further down a dead end street, writes John Armstrong.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 