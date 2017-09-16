'I was just praying it wasn't going to bounce out' - Aaron Smith on linking up with Rieko Ioane for first ABs try
Source:
The All Blacks halfback was humble and played down his efforts in setting up the first try against the Springboks in Albany.
Source: 1 NEWS
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had the people at the media press conference laughing after urging reporters to write, "be Barrett… Taranaki."
Source: 1 NEWS
Hansen said that the coaching staff are chuffed with their side’s 57-0 win over South Africa in Albany.
Source: 1 NEWS
no more content
back to top