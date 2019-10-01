TODAY |

'Just like the backyard' – Barrett brothers ready to shine for All Blacks against Canada

Kieran Read is expecting fireworks from the sibling trio of Beauden, Scott and Jordie Barrett, all named to start in the All Blacks' Rugby World Cup pool match against Canada tomorrow night.

With Beauden and Scott keeping their places at both fullback and lock respectively after the All Blacks' first up win over the Springboks, Jordie slots into the starting side on the right wing,

To make the occasion even more special, the three Barretts will create history by becoming the first trio of siblings to start in a World Cup match.

Speaking to media yesterday, captain Read was quizzed about what it means for his side to accommodate the three Barrett siblings.

"It's exciting for them," Read said.

"They're great value for our team. Put them all on the field at the same time, it'll be just like the backyard at some point out there.

"[I] look forward to it."

The All Blacks face Canada in Oita tomorrow night NZT.

Beauden, Scott and Jordie all start tomorrow night's World Cup clash in Oita. Source: 1 NEWS
