 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'I just do what I'm told' – Damian McKenzie happy with All Blacks utility role

share

Source:

1 NEWS

All Blacks utility Damian McKenzie says he doesn't mind playing fullback or first-five when next month's series against France kicks off.

McKenzie will cover first-five and fullback for the upcoming series against France.
Source: 1 NEWS

McKenzie, 23, caught the eye for Steve Hansen's side last year in the number 15 jersey, although this season has switched to number 10 - his preferred position - for the Chiefs.

What's more, with Lima Sopoaga leaving New Zealand for English side Wasps at the end of the season, McKenzie finds himself as deputy to Beauden Barrett in the first-five stakes.

Speaking to media today though, McKenzie says he's happy to do whatever job is asked of him this year.

"I just do what I'm told!" McKenzie said.

"I'm happy to go wherever, I'll go where I'm put."

The livewire also spoke about the switch between first-five and fullback.

"It's been a bit of a change from last year. For me, it's just about getting my head around 10, 15 and trying to focus on that.

"Obviously I've learnt a lot - (it's) a different role to 15, a leader of the team and you get the team round the park.

"It's been a bit of a change, but I'm really enjoying it. The guys have got around me at my Super (Rugby) franchise, and then you come in here and you learn more every day."

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
After every try scored by the Barbarians Loni Uhila led the team of international superstars with unique dance celebrations.

Watch: Tongan Bear leads Babas celebration with Polynesian dance moves, moments after they put 60 on woeful full-strength England

2
The Hurricanes and Crusaders meet this Friday, but there's no tension amongst the All Blacks.

Super Rugby Power Rankings: Crusaders cement their spot at the top, Aussie conference just got tighter

00:15
3
Vito scored two tries in the Barbarians’ 63-45 win over England at Twickenham.

Watch: Barbarians execute perfect set-move try for Victor Vito as Babas put 60 on shell-shocked England in humiliating defeat

01:14
4
The All Blacks kick start their season against the French next weekend at Eden Park in Auckland.

'It's hard case' – All Blacks livewire Damian McKenzie on mixing with Crusaders rivals ahead of Super Rugby battle

00:15
5
English welterweight fighter Till floored Thompson in the final round of their MMA bout in Liverpool.

Watch as Darren Till rocks Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson with big left hook in controversial UFC win

01:17
Grant McMillan spoke with media today at the Auckland school.

South Auckland teen rushed to hospital was foot-tripped and punched in schoolyard bullying attack - principal

James Cook High School principal Grant McMillan said the student fell and bashed his head on the ground.

00:33
An allegedly leaked 2009 Pentagon report has revealed first-hand accounts of the bizarre “Tic Tac” object seen off the Mexican coast.

Was this aliens paying us a visit? Pentagon papers reveal new details of US Navy’s 2004 strange encounter with UFO

An allegedly leaked Pentagon report has revealed first-hand accounts of the bizarre "Tic Tac" object.

02:05
Recent tests found the city's wells weren't safe from contamination, despite having the reputation for some of the best drinking water in the world.

Christchurch to have chlorine levels reduced to address 'taste and smell' of city's water

The council says the potential benefits outweigh the risk.

00:32
A 16-year-old student at James Cook High School in Manurewa was critically hurt in an alleged assault.

Auckland student, 16, rushed to hospital in critical condition after assault during morning interval

The male student at James Cook High School has been transported to Middlemore Hospital and is awaiting further treatment.

The Hurricanes and Crusaders meet this Friday, but there's no tension amongst the All Blacks.

Super Rugby Power Rankings: Crusaders cement their spot at the top, Aussie conference just got tighter

Campbell Burnes breaks down who's rising and falling in Super Rugby.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 