'I just do what I'm told' – Damian McKenzie happy with All Blacks utility role

All Blacks utility Damian McKenzie says he doesn't mind playing fullback or first-five when next month's series against France kicks off.

McKenzie, 23, caught the eye for Steve Hansen's side last year in the number 15 jersey, although this season has switched to number 10 - his preferred position - for the Chiefs.

What's more, with Lima Sopoaga leaving New Zealand for English side Wasps at the end of the season, McKenzie finds himself as deputy to Beauden Barrett in the first-five stakes.

Speaking to media today though, McKenzie says he's happy to do whatever job is asked of him this year.

"I just do what I'm told!" McKenzie said.

"I'm happy to go wherever, I'll go where I'm put."

The livewire also spoke about the switch between first-five and fullback.

"It's been a bit of a change from last year. For me, it's just about getting my head around 10, 15 and trying to focus on that.

"Obviously I've learnt a lot - (it's) a different role to 15, a leader of the team and you get the team round the park.