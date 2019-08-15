July Tests for All Blacks, Black Ferns indefinitely postponed due to Covid-19

The All Blacks' and Black Ferns' July Tests have been postponed until further notice as a result of Covid-19, New Zealand Rugby have confirmed.

Patrick Tuipulotu of the All Blacks is dejected after the loss during the 2019 Bledisloe Cup test match Source: Photosport

The All Blacks were scheduled to begin their 2020 calendar against Wales in Auckland on July 4, before meeting again in Wellington a week later.

The next Test match against Scotland is in Dunedin on July 18. The Black Ferns' Test against the USA was scheduled to be the first part of a double header, but that match is also postponed.

"With so much uncertainty around international travel because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the decision was really taken out of our hands," NZR CEO Mark Robinson said.

"From a New Zealand point of view, we are taking a pragmatic approach to the international Test programme."

World Rugby stating in a release that travel and border restrictions have hampered the global Test calendar.

"Extended travel and quarantine restrictions that apply to numerous countries, and concerns over adequate player preparation time, mean that any sort of cross-border international rugby competition cannot be hosted in July."

Robinson also added that NZR haven't forgotten women's rugby, following criticism over a lack of information around the future of the Farah Palmer Cup domestic season.

"Women's rugby continues to be at the forefront of all our planning. We still have lots of work to do during these uncertain times, but preparation for Rugby World Cup 2021 remains a priority and the Farah Palmer Cup (FPC) is a key part of that," Robinson added.