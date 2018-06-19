 

Julian Savea says he weighed up 2019 World Cup chances in departure decision - 'It was too much of a risk'

Departing All Black Julian Savea says he considered what chance he had donning the black jersey at next year's Rugby World Cup into his decision to head overseas, but decided the risk wasn't worth it.

Savea announced on social media last night he would be leaving New Zealand at the end of this year's Super Rugby competition having signed with French Top 14 club Toulon.

The 54-Test winger told media today he weighed up his chances of playing for the All Blacks again, notably in Japan next year, before signing the two-year deal.

"It most definitely came into the picture," he said.

"Thinking about whether I might or might not take [Toulon's deal], it was too much of a risk for me and the opportunity wouldn't be there."

Savea shot to stardom early in his career thanks to his combination of power and speed on the wing, displaying both in his All Blacks debut against Ireland in 2012 when he scored a hat-trick.

He went on to own the No.11 jersey for the best part of four years, starring in the All Blacks' 2015 World Cup campaign where he equalled legendary wingers Bryan Habana and Jonah Lomu for most tries scored in a single World Cup with eight.

Three of those scores came in the All Blacks' quarter-final against France where he cemented his status as a powerhouse after breaking multiple tackles on his way to the tryline.

But he slowly began to fall out of favour with selectors after the tournament, leading to only playing in two Tests last year - his final outing being in the All Blacks 15-all draw against the British and Irish Lions.

The 27-year-old says he doesn't hold any ill-feeling towards management or the players picked ahead of him.

"That's the way rugby is nowadays.

"As much as I am disappointed in not being in the team, I'm really proud of the guys that are there now and doing the job - they've taken the team to another level."

Savea hinted he hadn't given up on the black jersey just yet though.

"I'm still 27, only signed for two years who knows?

"I could be back."

