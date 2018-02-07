Julian Savea relishing facing childhood hero Carlos Spencer on the rugby field - 'It's going to be weird!'

Hurricanes wing Julian Savea is looking forward to taking on his childhood hero Carlos Spencer, as he prepares to take part in this weekend's Brisbane Tens.

Spencer, 42, is the Blues' wildcard player for the tournament, strapping on his boots for another crack at Super Rugby for his old franchise.

Speaking to media before the Hurricanes left for Australia this morning, Savea said he couldn’t wait to come up against Spencer.

"It's going to be weird, he definitely looks fit as well," Savea said.

"My advice would be just don't take any dummies from him, just get him if he's got the ball."

Savea also spoke about watching the first-five as a youngster.

"I definitely liked the way he played."

"A lot of confidence and trust in his skill to do whatever he wants."