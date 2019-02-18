TODAY |

Julian Savea to be released from French side Toulon - report

Source:  1 NEWS

Julian Savea's turbulent stint with French side Toulon appears to be over, with local media reporting that the former All Blacks winger won't be offered a contract extension.

Julian Savea in action for Toulon. Source: Photosport

Savea, 29, has endured a mixed time in France with Toulon, including a very public falling out involving his wife and club owner Mourad Boudjellal last year after he to replicate the form that saw him score 46 tries in 54 Tests for the All Blacks.

His poor form saw him cross over for just six tries in 22 games across all competitions last season, this season managing five in 14.

In a report from French outlet RMC Sport, Toulon are willing to let Savea leave the club, freeing up his huge wage to strengthen their squad elsewhere.

Savea's initial two-year contract was worth a reported NZ $1.65 million per season, however he reportedly took a pay cut to remain on Toulon's books this year.

Toulon currently sit third in this season's Top 14 standings, with seven wins, two draws and four defeats from their opening 13 matches.

Rugby
