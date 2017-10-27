 

Julian Savea re-commits to Wellington for Mitre 10 Cup

Wellington have retained the services of Julian Savea for another Mitre 10 Cup season as the winger continues his quest to get back into the All Blacks.

Wellington's Julian Savea is tackled by Northland's Jack Goodie and Northland's Dan Pryor during the Mire 10 Cup semi-final rugby match between the Wellington Lions and Northland at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday the 20 October 2017.

Wellington's Julian Savea is tackled by Northland's Jack Goodie and Northland's Dan Pryor during the Mire 10 Cup semi-final rugby match between the Wellington Lions and Northland at Westpac Stadium.

Source: Photosport

Savea, who played a prominent role for Wellington in their Championship-winning campaign last year, has signed on for this year's competition which starts in August.

The 27-year-old's contract with New Zealand Rugby finishes at the end of next year but rumours were already swirling French clubs were chasing his services and willing to buy out the remainder of his NZR deal to acquire his talents in Europe.

Instead, Savea will remain in New Zealand looking for another chance to wear the black jersey - the last of his 54 All Blacks Tests was last July in the third and final Test against the British and Irish Lions which ended in a draw.

The Hurricanes winger is taking part in the Islamic observance to support his wife.
Source: 1 NEWS

Despite being called into the All Blacks' "foundation days" camp in March, Savea has not been named in an official squad since the drawn series against the Lions, with the likes of Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Waisake Naholo and Ben Smith being coach Steve Hansen's preferred options on the wing at the moment.

Wellington coach Chris Gibbes is just happy to have "The Bus" and his experience back for their return to the Premiership.

Savea says the end goal is to get back into the All Blacks but knows he must play well for the Hurricanes.
Source: 1 NEWS

"You can't put a value on how much a player like Julian can bring to a squad in this competition," Gibbes said.

"We saw it last year with what he contributed on and off the field and we are delighted he has again put himself forward to be one of the squad's key leaders."

Savea joins another experienced veteran, loose forward Thomas Waldrom, who will soon return to the Lions after a successful stint in Europe.

"I'm still really keen to be part of the set-up again and doing my best to contribute as much as I can to the squad," Savea said.

"The desire I have to play for Wellington is still really strong as is my determination to continue to play well in New Zealand."

