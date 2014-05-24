 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Julian Savea to join the Hurricanes' 100 match club

share

Source:

AAP

Winger Julian Savea will start his 100th Super Rugby match for the Hurricanes when they face the Chiefs at Westpac Stadium on Friday.

Julian Savea runs in for his second try in their resounding win over the Chiefs.

Source: Photosport

Savea returns to the left wing in place of Ben Lam as one of six changes to the team that beat the Western Force 34-12 in Perth last weekend.

He will become the 10th player to reach 100 matches for the Hurricanes, joining Tana Umaga, Rodney So'oialo, Andrew Hore, Neemia Tialata, Jeremy Thrush, Ma'a Nonu, Victor Vito, Conrad Smith and Cory Jane.

Savea, 26, made his Hurricanes debut against the Highlanders in 2009 and has been a fixture on the wing ever since.

Though it took him 16 matches to score his first Super Rugby try, Savea has crossed the line 45 times in his seven seasons for the Hurricanes.

Winger Nehe Milner-Skudder and loose forward Ardie Savea return to the starting line-up, which also features an all-new front row of Chris Eves, Leni Apisai and Jeffery To'omaga-Allen.

Eves and To'omaga-Allen replace Loni Uhila and Ben May respectively as the props, with Apisai getting his first start of the season at hooker in place of Ricky Riccitelli.

Riccitelli is bracketed amoing the reserves with Bay of Plenty's James O'Reilly, who will make his Super Rugby debut if he takes the field.

Ardie Savea comes back in at No.8 with Brad Shields reverting to blindside and Reed Prinsep to the reserves.

Milner-Skudder is back in the starting side on the right wing in place of Cory Jane, after making his return from a broken foot via the bench against the Force in Perth last week.

Matt Proctor, who has been out for seven weeks recovering from concussion, will make his return via the reserves bench this week.

Hurricanes: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13. Vince Aso, 12. Ngani Laumape, 11. Julian Savea, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. TJ Perenara (c), 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Callum Gibbins, 6. Brad Shields, 5. Vaea Fifita, 4. Sam Lousi, 3. Jeff To'omaga-Allen, 2. Leni Apisai, 1. Chris Eves.

Res: 16. Ricky Riccitelli /James O'Reilly, 17. Loni Uhila, 18. Mike Kainga, 19. Mark Abbott, 20. Reed Prinsep, 21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22. Matt Proctor, 23. Wes Goosen.

Related

Hurricanes

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Team NZ capsize during America's Cup semi-finals racing in Bermuda.

Video: 'That is a shocking sight' - the moment Team NZ's America's Cup campaign nosedived in Bermuda

2
Patrick Tuipulotu and Jerome Kaino of the Blues look on. Super Rugby match, Blues v Brumbies at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 8 July 2016. Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu dropped from Blues for Lions clash after turning up late to training

00:36
3
Today's horrifying nosedive bought back memories of this truly gut wrenching incident.

Watch: Remember this? Nosedive shocker revives memories of snapped mast in 2003

00:30
4
Team NZ capsize during America's Cup semi-finals racing in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Team New Zealand in race against time after nosedive nightmare

00:30
5
Team NZ capsize during America's Cup semi-finals racing in Bermuda.

Watch: No, no, no! The moment Team NZ nosedives, crashes into the water, crew flee in shocking scenes

01:01
Andrew Little said he is not surprised Capital and Coast District Health Board is reportedly putting pre-op patients up in motels due to the funding shortfall.

'The system is so overstretched' - Andrew Little says health system underfunded by $2.3 billion

The Labour leader said he is not surprised pre-op patients are being put up in motels.


01:47
Matile Tuvae says she 'found it a bit odd' to be asked to make the call after Tevita Kava fell off the boat in the Waitemata Harbour on Saturday.

Family of man lost overboard from Auckland boat hold onto hope that he will be found

Police called off the search for Tevita Kava yesterday.


03:20
Seven Sharp hit the aisles and found a whole lot of plastic around our food.

When it comes to needless packaging for fruit and vegetables, how guilty are Kiwi supermarkets?

Seven Sharp hit the aisles and found a whole lot of plastic around our food.

01:55
Having watched the 2005 series as a fan, James Parsons will take to the field against the team he watched as a teenager.

James Parsons watched the Lions 12 years ago as a teenage fan - and now he's about to face them as Blues captain

What a night it should be for James Parsons when the British and Irish Lions come to Eden Park.

01:09
'There is a role to reduce the cost for some,' Paula Bennett tells Seven Sharp.

Primary school tells 10-year-old girl with period to stay home, public health researcher says

A sociologist says a young girl was sent home because her school didn't have a sanitary disposal unit.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ