Julian Savea to join the Hurricanes' 100 match club

Winger Julian Savea will start his 100th Super Rugby match for the Hurricanes when they face the Chiefs at Westpac Stadium on Friday.



Julian Savea runs in for his second try in their resounding win over the Chiefs. Source: Photosport

Savea returns to the left wing in place of Ben Lam as one of six changes to the team that beat the Western Force 34-12 in Perth last weekend.



He will become the 10th player to reach 100 matches for the Hurricanes, joining Tana Umaga, Rodney So'oialo, Andrew Hore, Neemia Tialata, Jeremy Thrush, Ma'a Nonu, Victor Vito, Conrad Smith and Cory Jane.



Savea, 26, made his Hurricanes debut against the Highlanders in 2009 and has been a fixture on the wing ever since.



Though it took him 16 matches to score his first Super Rugby try, Savea has crossed the line 45 times in his seven seasons for the Hurricanes.



Winger Nehe Milner-Skudder and loose forward Ardie Savea return to the starting line-up, which also features an all-new front row of Chris Eves, Leni Apisai and Jeffery To'omaga-Allen.



Eves and To'omaga-Allen replace Loni Uhila and Ben May respectively as the props, with Apisai getting his first start of the season at hooker in place of Ricky Riccitelli.



Riccitelli is bracketed amoing the reserves with Bay of Plenty's James O'Reilly, who will make his Super Rugby debut if he takes the field.



Ardie Savea comes back in at No.8 with Brad Shields reverting to blindside and Reed Prinsep to the reserves.



Milner-Skudder is back in the starting side on the right wing in place of Cory Jane, after making his return from a broken foot via the bench against the Force in Perth last week.



Matt Proctor, who has been out for seven weeks recovering from concussion, will make his return via the reserves bench this week.



Hurricanes: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13. Vince Aso, 12. Ngani Laumape, 11. Julian Savea, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. TJ Perenara (c), 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Callum Gibbins, 6. Brad Shields, 5. Vaea Fifita, 4. Sam Lousi, 3. Jeff To'omaga-Allen, 2. Leni Apisai, 1. Chris Eves.